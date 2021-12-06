Obituary: Earl Ray Martin Sr., 75, formerly of Boston and Bardstown

Earl Ray Martin Sr., 75, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Boston and Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Boston. He was a member of the American Legion, and a U.S.. Air Force veteran.

EARL RAY MARTIN SR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulis and Louise Martin; mother of his sons, Sandra Kay Martin; and one brother, Gene Martin.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Hamilton (Jamie) Martin and Ernie Ray (Tamara) Martin Jr., both of Elizabethtown; one sisters, Vicki Martin Gaddie of Florida; two brothers, Billy Martin of Bardstown and Billy Joe Martin of Elizabethtownl abd five grandchildren, Aaron Ray Martin, Avery Shaw Martin, Colton Andrew Martin, Meredith Kay Martin, and Zoeann Grace Martin;

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

-30-