Obituary: Erwin Russell ‘Russ’ Marlowe, 84, Bardstown

Erwin Russell “Russ” Marlowe, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born on July 31, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, to the late James A. and Myrtle Brown Marlowe. He was a retired engineer for a construction company. He worked as a dispatcher for Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran who spent years serving and helping veterans. He was a member of the American Legion Post 121 in Bardstown and was of the Baptist faith. He was very proud to have had a part in the movie Elizabethtown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James Marlowe, Thomas “Tom” Marlowe, Denny Marlowe and Greg Marlowe.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen France Marlowe; one half-brother, John Gilbert of Georgia; his caregiver, Tonya Unseld of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Garden in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

