Obituary: James ‘Jimmy’ Crume, 75, Bardstown

James “Jimmy” Crume, 75, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Bardstown to the late Levy Preston and Bertha Stone Crume. He was a lifelong U.S. Army veteran and a former employee of Johnson Controls in Shelbyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Wilbert Douglas.

He is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Partee of Springfield, and Catherine Sullivan and Celeste Crume, both of Lebanon; four sons, James “Boo” (Debbie) Brewer and Alex Crume, both of Bardstown, Eric Brewer of Clermont, Fla., and Roger Crume of Louisville; one brother, Gary Crume of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

