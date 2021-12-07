Obituary: Rodger Malcolm ‘Skippy’ Glass Sr., 76, Cox’s Creek

Rodger Malcolm “Skippy” Glass Sr., 76, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Colcord, West Va., to the late Charles and Marie Casey Glass. He was a millwright for Ziniz, a business agent for millwrights and carpenters local union #64 and #1031. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran and an avid gun collector. He loved bluegrass gospel music, woodworking, hunting, fishing and was a member of Little Hope Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tenn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Jean Grant Glass; two sisters, Patsy Lively and Debbie Duff; four brothers, John F. Glass, Charles “Peewee” Glass, Richard Glass and Millard Glass.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherri (Joe) Sohm and Mary (Doug) Frazier, both of Shepherdsville; one son, Rodger Glass (Heather) Glass Jr., of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Ouvita Hodge of Shepherdsville and Lisa Sturgill of Bardstown; three brothers, Roy (Lori) Hodge of Shepherdsville, Jerry (Lori) Hodge of Brandenburg and Andy Hodge of Shepherdsville; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Central time Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Little Hope Baptist Church Cemeteery in Clarksville, Tenn.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

