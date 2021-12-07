Adam Wheatley files as Republican candidate for 2nd District magistrate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 — Nelson County insurance agent Adam Wheatley filed today as a Republican candidate seeking the nomination for magistrate in Nelson County’s 2nd District.

ADAM WHEATLEY

The 58-year-old Tom Greer Road resident is the only Republican to file for 2nd District magistrate so far in the 2022 election cycle. If no other Republicans enter that race, Wheatley will go on to face-off against Democrat Gary Coulter, the incumbent magistrate in the 2nd District in the Novermber 2022 general election.

Wheatley told WBRT earlier Tuesday that running for magistrate “has been on my mind quite a while.”

He said that growth is necessary for a community to thrive, but he said the county needs smart growth and people involved in leadership for the right reasons.

“I’m open-minded enough a a big-picture kind of person, but I’m also not afraid to get down and dirty in the weeds to figure things out to find the best possible solution to any problem we have,” he said.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file as a candidate for the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.

-30-