Video: NC CARE representatives are guests on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ show

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 — Bloomfield attorney Jack Seay and Courtney Higdon were guests on the Wednesday, Dec. 1st “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on WBRT to talk about their new non-profit organization, Nelson County Citizen Advocates for Responsible Education (NC CARE). The group was formed in response to the Nelson County Schools’ Local Planning Committee and the move toward shifting middle school students to the high school campuses. Running time: 47 minutes, 32 seconds.

-30-