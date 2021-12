NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 — The Local Planning Committee of the Nelson County Schools met on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Bloomfield Middle School and approved a district facility plan that will eventually move the district’s middle school students to the high school campuses and likely mean the closure of Bloomfield Middle School. Running time: 1 hour, 38 minutes.

