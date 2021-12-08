Fiscal Court discusses county’s future role with operating county’s animal shelter

Judge Executive Dean Watts, right, leads a discussion at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 — The 2020 federal census will likely mean changes to the county’s magisterial districts, but not in time to affect next year’s elections.

That’s the word from Judge Executive Dean Watts, who told the court the deadline for reapportionment was pushed back to May 1, 2022.

Between 2010 and 2020, the county added approximately 3,300 people. The reapportionment will work to generally equalize the size of the county’s districts.

Nelson Fiscal Court will appoint three commissioners who’s responsibility will be to redraw district boundaries as needed. No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting.

ANIMAL CONTROL CHANGES. Fiscal Court discussed county government taking a larger financial stake in the operation of Nelson County Animal Control.

The county already pays the salary for a full-time animal control officer and two part-time salaries. Watts said that with the local humane society’s intent to back away from the day-to-day operation of the animal shelter, it was time for county government to step up.

Watts proposed hiring a second full-time animal control officer and two part-time employees to help operating the entire facility. Dr. Judy Cooke with the humane society said the organization will continue to help the welfare of animals at the shelter, but the change means the group won’t be involved in the day-to-day operation.

Watts said he expects the existing animal control budget to increase by $100,000 to $125,000 with the additional salaries and benefits.

Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a second animal control officer would help local law enforcement when they have a violent or injured animal.

Watts did not ask the court for a decision at Tuesday meeting. The court will address the topic at a future meeting.

DEE HEAD ROAD BRIDGE. The court approved a bid of $310,534 to replace a culvert on Dee Heaad Road with a clear span bridge.

At a previouis fiscal court meeting, tbids for a box-type culvert came in substantially over estimates, and County Engineer Brad Spalding said contractors suggested that a bridge might be a less expensive alternative.

Galusha Contracting of Bowling Green was the winning bidder.

CIVIC CENTER WINDOWS. Fiscal court approved a bid of $11,875 from Taylor Contracting of New Haven to replace 16 windows at the Nelson County Civic Center on South Third St.

Some of the existing windows suffer from rotted seals and other issues. The windows date back to the building’s construction 30 years ago.

In other business, the court:

— discussed a request to declare some former state right-of-way totalling .448 acres on Love Ridge Road surplus property. The magistrates informally agreed to the idea, and County Attorney Matthew Hite will prepare the needed documentation.

— approved ordering 10 additional large roll-off containers for the solid waste department. The county rents the containers to contractors who use them to hold demolition materials and construction debris. The court’s approval included authorization to order more containers in groups of five as the need for more continues.

— issued a proclamation designating Dec. 6-10, 2021, as Kenneth Catlett Week in Nelson County. Catlett has served on the Nelson County Conservation District board for 43 years.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

