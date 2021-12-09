Deadline to change party registration and vote in May primary is Dec. 31, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 — The deadline to change your political party registration and be eligible to vote in the 2022 May primary is Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Voters can check their registration status and complete and update their party registration at www.govoteky.com or they can come into the Nelson County Clerk’s Office during regular office hours and check their registration or complete a new card.

Please note that the last day the clerk’s office will be open for in-person registration changes is Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Online registration changes will be available through the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at www.govoteky.com.

In you have questions, please call the Election Department at 502-348-1820 option 7.

