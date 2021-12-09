Obituary: Luther F. Drury, 98, formerly of Bardstown

Luther F. Drury, 98, of Wheaton, Ill., formerly of Bardstown died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. He was born July 28, 1923, and grew up in Washington County. He was the widower of Phyllis Jean Drury, who died in 2016 after 73 years of marriage.

After high school he joined the U.S. Army. During World War II he was stationed in Hawaii and Okinawa. He married Phyllis Jean Coulter on July 20,1943. When he returned from the service, he worked for Kroger and drove milk trucks for local farmers. He later purchased a small trucking company in Springfield and started his career in the trucking industry. Before his retirement, he worked in management for trucking companies in Paducah and Louisville. He retired in 1988.

His Christian faith was a big part of his life, and he was an active member of his churches. He served on the boards of several churches, including Southeast Christian Church in Louisville. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports.

He was proceeded in death by his sisters, Lelia Satterly of Perryville, KY and Gladys Sanders of Louisville, KY.

He is survived by one daughter, Diane (Ken) Wilson of Nashville; one son, Doug (Sandra) Drury of Wheaton, Ill.; one sister, Corina (Garland) Hoskins of Salvisa; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert), Rebecca (Victor), Sarah (Logan), James (Emily) and John; and seven great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville, with private burail at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the funeral home

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements..

