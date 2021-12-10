Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 8-10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Linda Gail Brady, 51, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $875 cash. Booked at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Mitchell Blane Allport, 18, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

George Lamont Greene, 49, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond is $25,586 cash. Booked at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Kyle Rogers, 41, Mount Washington, failure to comply with sex offender registration; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $708 cash. Booked at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Angela Gale Hardin, 45, Lebanon Junction, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Michael Thomas, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bon is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Christina Lee Lindsey, 46, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation); tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed. Booked at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Kirklen Jewel Logan, 22, Bardstown, possession or viewing matter potraying a sexual performance by a minor. No bond listed. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 38, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jon Scott Buechele, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; tampering with physical evidence; hitchhiking. No bond listed. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Matthew Dewayne Ayers, 32, New Haven, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; no insurance; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration receipt; no insurance card; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-