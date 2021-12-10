Obituary: August William ‘Auggie’ Haffner, 92, Bloomfield

August William “Auggie” Haffner, 92, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was a retired carpenter for the Michigan Carpenter’s Union and enjoyed riding horses.

AUGUST WILLIAM “AUGGIE” HAFFNER

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Haffner; one son, Wayne Haffner; one sister, Florence Rohl; and five brothers, Calvin “Pete” Haffner, Ray Haffner, Alvin Haffnerand Eugene Haffner/

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Haffner; five daughters, Kristy Haffner, Barbara Morris (Leonard), Susan Haffner, Roberta Legate, Bonnie Cagle, and Nancy Clifton (Randy); five sons, Larry, Kenneth, Billy, Darren (Sherry), and Alton Haffner; one sister, Lila Zimney; two brothers, John Haffner and Gary Haffner; 28 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Missouri.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-