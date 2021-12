Obituary: Deberah Brooks Hurt, 73, Springfield

Deberah Brooks Hurt, 73, of Highway 555, Springfield, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon.

She is survived by two daughters, Brooke (Gregory) Cunningham of English, Ind., and Jessica (Joseph) Decker of Lebanon; one son, William Hurt of Springfield; one sister, Delcie Lynne McCarty of New Braunfels, Texas; and one grandson, Alex Elliott.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Louisville Memorial Gardens East in Louisville.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

