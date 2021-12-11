Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Makayla Marie Cooper, 25, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; improper passing; reckless driving; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. Booked at 12:42 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Taurice Poynter, 40, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,510 cash. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Nicole Thornton, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Elizabeth Claire Chesser, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 4:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dennis Brandon Hicks, 35, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Claude Owen McMakin, 32, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-