Obituary: Samuel ‘Kool Sammy’ Price Handley, 61, formerly of Hodgenville

Samuel “Kool Sammy” Price Handley, 61, of Louisville, formerly of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hosparus Facility in Louisville. He was born March 3, 1960, at Hardin Memorial Hospital to the late Samuel Price Sr. and Elizabeth Ann English Handley.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hodgenville. He graduated from LaRue County High School in 1978 and was a member of the LaRue County band. He was a gifted musician as a drummer. He was a member of the B&M Mass Choir Earth Brothers Revue. He enjoyed camping, loved to travel, and was always the life of the party.

He is survived by one son, Ty Hill of Hodgenville; two sisters, Darlene Handley of Louisville and Dorene “Rena” English of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Marcus Handley of Campbellsville, Paul Handley (special brother) of Hodgenville, and Matt Welch of Louisville; three sisters-in-law; one brother-law;

three grandchildren, Kaylee, Ty’lea, and Ashlyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. James Starks officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the funeral home. The family encourages visitors to wear masks.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

