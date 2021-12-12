Obituary: Joseph E. ‘Joe’ Mattingly, 81, Bardstown

Joseph E. “Joe” Mattingly, 81, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born March 7, 1940, in New Haven. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and listening to country music. Most of all he loved his family and grandkids.

He was licensed Amateur Radio Operator for more than 35 years. He held the FCC-issued callsign NW9Z since 1989. He was a founding member of the Kentucky Amateur Radio Society, and was instrumental in serving many years as a mentor helping newcomers discover the fun of Amateur Radio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Nellie Mattingly; and one brother, Morris Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife, Joette Mattingly of Bardstown; three children, Lana Metcalf of Bardstown, Joey Mattingly of Columbia, and Bobby Mattingly of Shepherdsville; sister, Mary Jane Cundiff of Bardstown; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Reeves officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, and 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards his funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

