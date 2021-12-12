Spring View Hospital names Tonia McCarthy as its new chief nursing officer

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 — Spring View Hospital is pleased to announce that Tonia McCarthy, RN has been named chief nursing officer at Spring View Hospital effective Dec. 1, 2021.

TONIA MCCARTHY RN

“We are so thrilled to have someone with Tonia’s experience joining our team at Spring View as CNO,” shared Spring View CEO Reba Celsor. “She displays a wonderful blend of leadership capabilities. Tonia has experience working with and leading large, complex organizations while at the same time being a truly authentic, genuine person who is approachable yet completely focused on quality patient care.”

She was born in Portland, Ore. and lived in Oregon, Washington, and Utah prior to settling in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with Havasu Regional Medical Center, a 171-bed acute care hospital that is part of LifePoint Health’s Western Division. She served Havasu since 2013 in various roles including assistant chief nursing officers, interim director of quality, risk management and infection prevention, and clinical nurse manager over the Emergency Department. She has 29 years of nursing experience with a strong background in emergency services and quality improvement.

She earned a Master of Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governor University. She maintains certifications in the Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC), the Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC), Advance Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS ), and as a TNCC Instructor.

“I am excited to be serving Spring View Hospital and the communities surrounding Lebanon,” she said. “Spring View has shown a strong commitment to quality patient care, safety and patient satisfaction – priorities that I share and am dedicated to upholding.”

In her free time, Tonia enjoys horseback riding, cooking, boating, and travelling as well as spending time with her husband Taylor, and her two adult sons, Noah and Logan.

