Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 11-12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Rhonda Kathleen Hagan, 59, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Allen Nally, 44, Bardstown,, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 5:34 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

Shane Thomas Herchenrader, 32, Fairdale, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin). No bond listed. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-