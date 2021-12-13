Obituary: Wanda Runner, 70, Bloomfield

Wanda Runner, 70, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born March 23, 1951, in Shelbyville to Eddie and Rose Hahn Marksbury Jr. She was a partner in Runner Machine and was a member of Little Union Baptist Church. She loved to play jokes on people and never met a stranger.

WANDA RUNNER

She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Marksbury Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Runner; one son, Steven Runner of Bloomfield; her mother, Rose Marksbury of Bardstown; one brother, Gary Marksbury of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Hallie, Macy and Clayton Runner; two nephews; and one niece.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Will Sipes officiating with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, ,at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

