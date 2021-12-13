Obituary: Donald Wood, 93, formerly of Bardstown

Donald Wood, 93, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home in Louisville. He was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Dewey and Jessie Lee Allen Wood. He retired from the Courier Journal as an advertising manager. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of University of Kentucky and was an avid fan. He was a member of the Botland Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Yvonne Smith Wood; and one sister, Virginia Keeling.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna (Andrew) Benz of Minnesota and Patti (Mike) Hilpp of Louisville; one son, Gary Wood of Union; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral and visitation is private with burial in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can go to the Botland Christian Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of services.

