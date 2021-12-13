Obituary: James Gary ‘Man’ Rose, 66, Taylorsville

James Gary “Man” Rose, 66, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home. He was born March 14, 1955, in Spencer County to the late Thomas Jefferson and Bessie Mae Lewis Rose.

JAMES GARY “MAN” ROSE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Lewis.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Rose (Jason Railey) of Mount Eden; two sons, Gary Rose and James Rose, both of Taylorsville; five stepchildren, Rhonda (Terry) Palmer and Dale (Gayle) Nation, both of Lebanon, Kathy (Mike) Cotton of Bardstown, and Nancy (Tommy) Lewis and Charles Nation, both of Taylorsville; one sister, Judy Jewell of Taylorsville; one brother, Larry (Sue) Rose of Taylorsville; one brother-in-law, Keith Lewis of Taylorsville; nine grandchildren; 13 stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-