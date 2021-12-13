Obituary: Dorothy Kirsch Ulrich, 91, Bardstown

Dorothy Kirsch Ulrich, 91, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Windsor Gardens of Bardstown. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved to travel and enjoyed doing volunteer work. She retired from Wilson and Muir Band after 21 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Louis E. “Jiggs” Kirsch; her parents, Bernard and Hester Cecil; two sisters, Juanita (Hugh) Kirtley of Bardstown and Josephine (Homer) Blair of Missouri; and two infant sisters.

She is survived by her husband, W.J. (Bill) Ulrich; one daughter, Cheryl Broughton of Ohio; two sons, Eddie (Angela) Kirsch of Bardstown and Paul (Vaneta) Kirsch of Georgia; one brother, Bob (Carol) Cecil of Bardstown; stepchildren and their families, Joe, Jim (Sandy), Ariane, Pat, Eric (Leigh) Ulrich, and Nichole (Fred) Greenwell all of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Chris Kirsch of Bardstown, Devon Kirsch and Demaree Kirsch of New York; Danny Bickett, Josh Bickett and James Broughton, all of Ohio; one stepgrandson, Levi (Jaxton) Mattingly of Loretto; several great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is private.

Memorial contributions may go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero St. 5th. Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40622.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

