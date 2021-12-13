Republican seeking the PVA office, second Democrat files for District 3 magistrate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 — Jason “Jay” David Williams, 52, of Bardstown, filed last week as a Republican candidate for Property Valuation Administrator.

Candidates seeking the office of PVA are required to have taken and passed an exam before they can actually qualify to file for office.

Only two Nelson County residents took the PVA exam, and both — one Democrat and one Republican — have now filed to seek the office. Democrat Tracey Bonzo, one of the deputy clerks in the office, filed her candidate paperwork last week as well.

DAVID H. AVIS

DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE. Hubbards Lane resident David H. Avis, 66, also filed last week as a Democratic candidate for Magistrate in District 3. Avis is the second Democrat so far to file for magistrate in District 3.

The incumbent, Magistrate Bernard Ice, is not seeking re-election, creating one of two open seats on Nelson Fiscal Court. The second open seat is magistrate in District 5. Incumbent Magistrate Eric Sutherland is seeking the Democratic nomination for judge executive.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file as a candidate for the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.

