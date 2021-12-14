Obituary: Helen Harper, 78, Bardstown

Helen Harper, 78, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Lebanon to the late Richard and Katie Lou Wilkerson Lanham. She retired from General Electric in Louisville and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Janie Lanham and Betty Armstrong; six brothers, Joe Lanham, Hollis Lanham, Tom Lanham, Larry Lanham and Charles Lanham.

She is survived by one daughter, Diane (Daniel) Vargas of Bardstown; one brother, Carl Lanham of Botland; and one grandson, Larry Lanham of Bardstown.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Redeemer Fellowship Church with Bro. Matthew Spandler-Davison officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-