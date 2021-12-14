Bill Gentry enters primary race for county judge executive as a Republican candidate

Bill Gentry, center, completes his candidate paperwork at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office. Gentry was accompanied by his wife, Karen, right, and David Floyd, left.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 — Bardstown resident Bill Gentry filed Monday as a Republican candidate for Nelson County Judge Executive.

Gentry, 64, was accompanied by his wife, Karen, and former 50th District State Rep. David Floyd, both of whom were witnesses on his candidate filing.

In brief comments to the Gazette, Gentry said if elected, he would work to support infrastructure that will allow new jobs to come into the community, while also supporting existing businesses.

Gentry is the second Republican to file as a candidate for judge executive. High Grove. Former magistrate Tim Hutchins has expressed strong interest in running, but has yet to file for the office.

The winner of next May’s Republican primary will face off against Democratic candidate Eric Shelburne, who at present, is the only Democrat seeking the judge executive’s office.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file as a candidate for the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.

