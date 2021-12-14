Obituary: Timothy Alan ‘Timmy’ Hardin, 52, Bardstown

Timothy Alan “Timmy” Hardin, 52, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 31, 1969, in Marion County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Huston and Margaret Elizabeth Hardin; and one brother, William “Dale” Hardin.

He is survived by his fiance, Anjie Dickerson of Bardstown; two sisters, Robbie Gene (Freddie) Stumph of Mount Washington and Brenda Kay (William) Stevens of Bardstown; two brothers, Roger Huston (Debbie) Hardin of Bardstown, and Jerry Lynn (Shirley) Hardin of Bloomfield; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

