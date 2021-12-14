Obituary: Ella Mae Bivens, 88, Bardstown

Ella Mae Bivens, 88, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Shepherdsville to the late Lemous and Jessie Crawford Greathouse. She was a former bookkeeper for Potts Auto Parts in Bardstown. She was a member of the original Samuels 2nd Baptist Church and was on the ladies auxiliary at St. Monica Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Everett “Brother Bivens” Bivens; and two sisters, Louise Pulliam and Gelinda Greathouse Nalley.

She is survived by one brother, Charles “Sonny” Greathouse of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, Joe Nalley of Cox’s Creek; one niece, Janet Oyola; and a host of additional nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-