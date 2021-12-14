Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Joseph Wayne Kinder, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); loitering; tampering with physical evidence; receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no tail lamps; failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $22,963 cash. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Ray Yocum, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kaitlyn Marie Hicks, 27, Lancaster, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Curtsinger, 36, Cox’s Creek, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Lee Shain, 28, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-