Obituary: Louis Twyman ‘Bit’ Blanford Jr., 75, Saint Francis

Louis Twyman “Bit” Blanford Jr., 75, of Saint Francis, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of General Electric in Louisville with 36 years of service. He served his country with the Bardstown National Guard Armory, C Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery. He fought in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Twyman and Martha Louise Cecil Blanford; one sister, Mary Marlene Blanford; and two brothers, Joseph Edward “Eddie” and James Walter “Jimmy” Blanford.

Survivors include five children, Dean Blanford (Cindy) of Saint Francis, Jackie Carrico (Mark) of Loretto, Michael Blanford (Megan) of Raywick, Cece Gardiner (Scott) of Lebanon and Amanda Wilber (Dylan) of Versailles; four sisters, Wanda Louise Sutton (David) and Margaret Ann Neel (Chris), both of Bardstown, Janet Marie Boone (Fred) of New Haven and Mary Darlene Spalding (Henry) of Springfield; three brothers, Robert Leonard Blanford (Janice), Michael Wayne Blanford (Lisa) and David Scott Blanford all of Holy Cross; one sister-in-law, Ann Charlotte Blanford of Holy Cross; 15 grandchildren, Kenneth Swaim, Kenny West, Brittany Blanford, John Mark Carrico, Samantha Bell, Danielle Carrico, Jaxon Wheatley, Brian Blanford, Alyssa Blanford, Gavyn Wilbur, Elin Gardiner, Kyndra Blanford, Graham Wilbur, Evie Wilbur and Mason Blanford; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon W. Donald Coulter.

Pallbearers are Josh Blanford, Salem Bell, Jaxon Wheatley, John Mark Carrico and Brian Blanford.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

