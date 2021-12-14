Obituary: Barbara Ann Young, 82, Bardstown

Barbara Ann Young, 82, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 25, 1939, in Spencer County. She was retired from Salt River Electric, and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was very active.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carole D. Wimsatt; one grandson, Jason Wimsatt; and her parents, John and Thelma Parrish.

She is survived by her husband, Jim “J. L.” Young of Bardstown; one son, Jeffrey Glenn “Jeff” Drake of New Haven; one stepdaughter, Karen Montgomery of Willisburg; two stepsons, Greg (Pat) Young of Lebanon and Eric (Brittany) Young of LaGrange; one sister, Brenda (Rickey) Brown of Bardstown; two brothers, Bobby (Linda) Parrish of Mount Washington and Billy Parrish of Shepherdsville; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Fausel officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Samaritans Purse or Mercy Ships.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

