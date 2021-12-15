Obituary: Sylvia ‘Sue’ Hagan, 77, New Haven

Sylvia “Sue” Hagan, 77, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Lexington. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and loved her family and traveling.

SYLVIA “SUE” HAGAN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper “Jap” and Janet Masterson; and three brothers, Buddy Masterson, Tommy Masterson and Stephen Masterson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Hagan; three daughters, Angela Baldwin (David Boone), Terri Bertrand (Jon), and Melissa Smith (Jody); four brothers, Eddie Masterson (Thu), Irvin Masterson (Thelma), Frankie Masterson, and Keith “Fuzz” Masterson (Judy); four sisters, Sheila Mattingly, Andie Boone, Sissie Seward, and Gayle LaRoe; and three grandchildren, Lauren Hamm, Kyle Hamm and Allyson Newton.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18,, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests all memorial contributions be made to either St. Catherine Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-