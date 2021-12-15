Bardstown businesswoman Marilyn Dick honored with city council proclamation

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton presents Bardstown businesswoman Marilyn “Toogie” Dick with a copy of a proclamation honoring her for her years of business and civic leadership at the start of Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting. Dick’s family was in attendance.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 — Longtime Bardstown businesswoman and entrepreneur, Marilyn “Toogie” Dick was honored during Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting with a proclamation introduced by Mayor Dick Heaton.

Heaton noted that as owner and operator of Kurtz Restaurant and Parkview Motel, Dick has been his family neighbor for many years.

She has been a force that’s promoted Bardstown’s growth in tourism, and has volunteered countless hours with local civic organizations, including the local chamber of commerce, tourism commission, Stephen Foster Drama Association and many others.

The proclamation notes that Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, is “Marilyn Dick Day” in Bardstown. The public is also invited to come to Kurtz Restaurant from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at an open house honoring Dick’s retirement.

NEW SUBDIVISION. The council approved a request to provide water and sewer service to a new subdivision that will be located between Parkview Drive and Pottershop Loop.

According to City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau, Phase 1 of the Rowan Hills development will include 82 single-family homes. The city will need to require an annexation agreement for this development since it is immediately adjacent to the city limits.

PUBLIC WORKS DEDICATION. Heaton announced that the new public works building on Padgett Drive will be dedicated in a ceremony planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The building is being dedicated to the memory of longtime city employee and engineer Larry Hamilton, who died in July 2020.

COMMITTEE RE-APPOINTMENTS. The council approved the following committee re-appointments:

Christina Bradford – a three-year appointment to the Ethics board

Jerry Florence – a three-year appointment to the Assessment Appeal board.

Edward Seay – a three-year appointment to the Development Review Board.

Nick Kipper – a three-year appointment to the Historic Review Board.

Dixie Hibbs – a three-year appointment to the Tree Board.

In other business the council:

— approved a memorandum of agreement between the city, county government and the North Nelson Water District regarding a water line project to connect the city’s water system to the Lousville Water Co.

— approved a request to supply the county landfill with water service via a yet-to-be built six-inch water line. The water main will need to be extended approximately 1,700 feet along Airport Road to reach the landfill.

— approved first reading of a change to the city’s sign ordinance to allow large retailers to add directional signage to help visitors locate locations on the grounds.

NEXT UP. The next Bardstown City Council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-