Obituary: Sara Marie Riggs, 62, New Hope

Sara Marie Riggs, 62, of New Hope, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Nelson County. She was a former employee of the Marion County Detention Center and member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Tolbert “Jimmie T.” and Mary Louise Cecil Riggs; three sisters, Connie Cissell, Bettye Lou Masterson and Sister Margaret Rae Riggs, SCN; and one brother, Jim Riggs.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Ruley of Hodgenville and Shain Ruley of Bardstown; five sisters, Shirley Hutchins of Nazareth, Pat Bartley (Doc) and Ginger Ayers (Don), both of New Hope, Lois O’Bryan of New Haven and Marinel Clark (Junie) of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Jackie Riggs (Mary Ann) of Bardstown and Dickie Riggs of Cox’s Creek; and seven grandchildren, Anisten, Alysis, Alena, Jordyn, Chaselan, Trinity and Wesson Ruley.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean Giulitto.

The funeral and prddayer service will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

