Obituary: Deborah Faye Austin, 62, Bardstown

Deborah Faye Austin, 62, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Flaget Hospital. She was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Louisville to her parents, Joseph and Shirley Voils Potts. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Bardstown.

DEBORAH FAYE AUSTIN

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Earl D. Austin; one daughter, Shirley Norman (George); one son, Joseph Austin (Megan); two brothers, Gary Potts and Gomer Potts; and three grandchildren, Chloe, Samantha and Robert.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Beginnings Baptist Church, 200 Clermont Drive, Bardstown.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-