Obituary: Susan Browning Smith, 79, Springfield

Susan Browning Smith, 79, of St. Rose-Lebanon Rd., Springfield, died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

SUSAN BROWNING SMITH

She is survived by her husband, Leon Smith; two daughters, Laura (Robbie) Smith of Springfield and Lisa Duvardo (Jim Mattingly) of Bardstown; two brothers, John Dennie (Christine) Browning of Lebanon and Donnie (Margaret) Browning of St. Mary; and three grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, and 7-9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

Memorial donations are suggested to the St. Rose Legacy Fund.

The family has requested that face masks be worn at the funeral home and the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

