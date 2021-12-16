Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 14-15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Lance Martell Calbert, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts); parole violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, by Probation & Parole.

Alan Michael Curci, 36, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Allen Johnson, 43, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14,, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Marie Patton, 41, Raywick, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $300 cash. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brown, 47, Raywick, failure to appear; non-payment of fines. Bond total is $503 cash. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

James Austin Fulkerson, 19, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $895 cash. Booked at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, by Probation & Parole.

Brittany Michele Woolett, 23, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, by Probation & Parole.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Joshua Robert Hall, 38, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Alan Heck, 41, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-