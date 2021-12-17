Magistrate Jeff Lear files Wednesday to keep his seat on Nelson Fiscal Court

District 4 Magistrate Jeff Lear filed for re-election Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. With Lear are his wife, Beth, at right, and Troy Young.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 — Incumbent Magistrate Jeff Lear filed to keep his seat as a Republican representing the county’s 4th District on Nelson Fiscal Court on Wednesday.

Lear, 58, of Bardstown, was the first Republican elected to fiscal court in recent history when he won the seat in 2010. He is completing his third four-year term as a magistrate.

Lear said his goal “is to continue to represent the people of the 4th District and provide some stability to a Fiscal Court that will be very different next term.”

Lear is the only candidate to file for District 4 magistrate so far.

FILING DEADLINE EARLY JANUARY. The deadline for candidates to file for the May 2022 primary election is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

-30-