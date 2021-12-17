Obituary: Ronald Louis ‘Smitty’ Smith, 71, Springfield

Ronald Louis “Smitty” Smith, 71, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Dec. 11, 1950, and was a native of Washington County. He formerly operated “Smitty’s Auto Sales” and he had a lifelong passion for classic muscle cars. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Bertrand and Mary Josephine Wimsatt Smith; his longtime companion, Donna Towles; and his nephew, Nathan Stuart Royalty.

Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Henry (Scott) of Lexington; two stepchildren, Amanda Rainwater (Jeff Votaw) of Fredericksburg and Nathan Towles (Katie) of Springfield; four sisters, Janette Smith (Nick Cipparone) of Bardstown, Doris Helm (Clifton “Buddy”) of Lebanon, Betty Smith-Hay (Jeff) of Springfield and Cathy Simms of Crestwood; one brother, Jodie Smith Sr. (Caroline) of Springfield, and one grandson, Tyler Henry of Lexington.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church with the Rev. Edmund Ditton, O.P. officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

All classic car enthusiasts are invited to join in honoring Smitty by driving your classic car in the funeral procession from Mattingly Funeral Home to the church.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Donald Coulter. The prayer service and funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Memorial donations may go to the Kentucky Lions Eye Center, 301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202.

Pallbearers are Tyler Henry, Christopher Simms, Tyler Rainwater, Brian Abell, Preston Smith and Danny Humes. Honorary Pallbearers are Jared Helm, Travis Smith, Jodie Smith, Jr., Kim Noel, Harrison Simms and Jeff Votaw.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

