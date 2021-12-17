Obituary: Monica Lynn Litsey, 43, formerly of Bardstown

Monica Lynn Litsey, 43, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She was born April 5, 1978, in Bardstown. She enjoyed bingo and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

MONICA LYNN LITSEY

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Edward “Eddie” Litsey; and one brother, Randy Litsey.

She is survived by one daughter, Takeyona Robinson of Louisville; one son, D’ Anthony Litsey of Louisville; her mother, Barbara Litsey of Louisville; nine siblings, Carlos (April) Litsey of Lebanon, Tracy Litsey and Jessica Litsey, both of Jeffersonville, Ind., James Poynter Jr. of Cincinnati, Sondra Poynter, Becky Poynter, Darnell Poynter and LaBanda Poynter, all of Bardstown, and Anquinette Poynter of Louisville, one grandchild, Londyn Litsey; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

