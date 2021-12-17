Obituary: Dexter Thomas Watkins, 59, Bloomfield

Dexter Thomas Watkins, 59, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UofL Health at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 29, 1962, in Fort Smith, Ark., to the late George Thomas and Elizabeth Frances Butler Watkins. He was employed by the Kentucky Department of Transportation for the state highway department. He was a former member of the Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Bourbon City Bikers Club and the Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Vicki Butler; and one brother, Leonard Watkins.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Chilton Watkins of Bloomfield; one stepson, Blake Leonard (Heather) White of Finchville; one sister, Valencia Butler Walker of Bardstown; two brothers, Michael Lynn Butler of Bardstown and Davis Raye Harrison of Bloomfield; three stepgrandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. George Nelson officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

