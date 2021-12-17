Obituary: John Warren Kelty, 92, formerly of Springfield

John Warren Kelty, 92, formerly of Springfield, died at 3:53 a,m, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hallmark House in Prospect.

He is survived by two sisters, Virgie Mattingly of Lebanon and Martha Selby of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the church.

Visitors are asked to wear face masks at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-