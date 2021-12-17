Democrat Brey files as candidate for 4th District magistrate on Nelson Fiscal Court

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — Two days after incumbent 4th District Magistrate Jeff Lear filed to run for re-election, a Democratic challenger entered the race.

Brent Brey, 38, of Cox’s Creek, filed Friday as a Democrat seeking the 4th District magistrate seat on Nelson Fiscal Court.

Brey is the son of Tony Brey and is a lifelong resident of Nelson County. For the past 10 years he’s worked as the maintenance and project manager at Four Roses Distillery’s warehouse and bottling facility on Lotus Road in Bullitt County.

In a statement released Friday to the media, Brey said he would work to grow county government’s revenues without raising taxes by managing the rising expenses.

FILING DEADLINE APPROACHING. The deadline for candidates to file for the May 2022 primary election is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

-30-