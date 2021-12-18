Louisville man arrested early Friday morning on burglary, DUI charges

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — A Louisville man was arrested early Friday morning while law enforcement were assisting Bardstown Police with a collision on Cathedral Manor near Pioneer Pass.

MARTIN GONZALEZ JR.

While officers were at the collision scene, a Pioneer Pass resident called 911 to report a burglary in progress. Once on the burglary scene, officers found two individuals trying to detain a combative individual. One the combative individual was restrained, he was identified as Martin Gonzalez Jr, 31 of Louisville, who had been trying to climb in and on two seperate semi trucks.

Gonzalez was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital before he was arrested and lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

Gonzalez was booked at 4:44 a.m. Friday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; wanton endangerment, first-degree; burglary, second-degree; leaving the scene of an accident; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; disorderly conduct, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash.

Deputy Brandon Teater and Deputy Will Purdom are investigate the case.

-30-