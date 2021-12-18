Video: NCS Superintendent Wes Bradley is guest Dec. 15, 2021 on ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 — Nelson County Schools Superintendent Wes Bradley was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Bradley provided an update on the District Facilities Plan process and discussed the Kentucky Department of Education’s larger conversation of the future of education and what that will look like in the future. Running time: 47 minutes.

