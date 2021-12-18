Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 16-17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Jacob Layne Marshall, 22, New Haven, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rachel Dawn Scott, 46, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Beau Brandon Staten, 33, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Jonathan Ryan Wilkins, 34, New Haven, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; wanton endangerment, first-degree; distribution of obscene matter to minors; unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree;assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:59 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Martin Alex Gonzalez Jr., 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; wanton endangerment, first-degree; burglary, second-degree; leaving the scene of an accident; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; disorderly conduct, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:44 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Marie Gilmore, 39, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-