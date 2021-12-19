Obituary: Deborah Ann ‘Debbie’ Tharp, 65, St. Francis

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Tharp, 65, of St. Francis, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home. She was born March 7, 1956, in St. Francis. She was a former employee of Plastic Products Company in Lebanon.

DEBORAH ANN “DEBBIE” THARP

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alson Isaac “Buck” and Anna Louise Newton Tharp; and three brothers, James Clayton Tharp, Donald Michael Tharp and Bug Tharp.

Survivors include one son, Jesse Tharp of Saint Francis; seven sisters, Angie Caudill of Mount Washington, Dorothy Masterson of New Hope, Sue Smith (Eddie) of Loretto, Jeketa Leake, Lucy Tharp and Phyllis Hutchins (Pat), all of Saint Francis and Beverly Leake of Raywick; and two grandchildren, Jessica Leeann Tharp and Jesse Lee Tharp II, both of Saint Francis.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

