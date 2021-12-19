Obituary: Tyler Jordan Monin, 30, Radcliff

Tyler Jordan Monin, 30, of Radcliff, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UofL Health at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 1, 1991. in Louisville to the late Joseph “Joey” and Vickie Ballard Monin. He worked in construction, loved U.K. athletics, Detroit Lions and was a member of Abundant Life Church of Radcliff.

He is survived by three daughters, Ty’Lai Monin, Aria Monin and Zendiya Monin, all of Bardstown; one sister, Tara (Justin) Wash of Radcliff; one brother, Scott Monin of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Mary Monin of Bardstown; and his girlfriend and the mother of his children, Desiree Wickliffe of Bardstown.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Linscott officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions go to the benefit of his children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

