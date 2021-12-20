Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

Malik Reed Stone, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $716 cash. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Mattew Spalding, 35, Springfield, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $11,170 cash. Booked at 7:54 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaycob Anthony Stopher, 24, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no insurance; no registration plates; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 8:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosa Lynda Whitfill, 44, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-