Obituary: Helen Marie Bell, 98, formerly of Fairfield

Helen Marie Bell, 98, formerly of Fairfield, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Hosperus inpatient care unit in Louisville. She was born Nov. 16, 1923, in Fairfield to the late Earl and Bela Landrum Brookshire. She was a retired cook for the Holiday House Restaurant. She loved shoping and gardening in her flowers.

She never met a stranger. She loved people and her family very much. She was a member of the Little Union Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Bell; one sister, Betty Earl Johnson; and one brother, Russell Brookshire.

She is survived by two daughters, Billy Marie Cheek of Bardstown and Mary Lynn Cross of Shepherdsville; one son, Frankie (Vicki) Bell of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Will Sipes officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Catholic Church cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

