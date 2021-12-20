Obituary: Melanie Elaine Masden, 42, Boston

Melanie Elaine Masden, 42, of Boston, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nelson County. She was born May 22, 1979, in Louisville to John and Delores Elaine Dennis Masden Sr. She was a waitress, loved attending her children’s ballgames, loved arts and crafts, and loved her family. She was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by one daughter, Natalie Elaine Nalley of Bardstown; one son, Nicholas Allen Nalley of Bardstown; the children’s father, Greg Nalley of Bardstown; her mother and stepfather, Elaine and Allen Downs of Boston; her father and stepmother, John and Debbie Masden Sr. of Shepherdsville; two brothers, David (Pamela) Masden of Bardstown and John (Jessica) Masden Jr. of Cox’s Creek; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Melanie’s children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

